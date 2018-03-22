Coillte opens 100MW sell-off

Coillte has gone to market touting a sale of 104MW of operational capacity across four Irish wind farm sites.

The semi-state developer is looking to offload a 50% share each in the 35MW Raheenleagh in County Wicklow, 108MW Cloosh Valley at the 169MW Galway mega-farm and 33MW Castlepook project in County Cork.

Coillte expects to secure at least €125m from the disposal, which will be used to fund a 1GW-plus renewables build-out plan post-2020, a process first reported by subscriber-only reNEWS in July 2017.

“The fact that we have realised assets with an equity investment of €25m that may trade for a value greater than €125m illustrates the potential value we can create from every hectare of land we own to ultimately deliver enhanced value for our shareholder, the state,” said chief executive Fergal Leamy.

Coillte is also seeking expressions of interest for two unnamed wind farm projects in “final planning review” totalling 67.5MW.

Image: reNEWS