Wave/wind embraces Scotland

Danish developer Floating Power Plant (FPP) and Ireland’s DP Energy are moving forward with plans to develop the Katanes wave/wind hybrid project off the coast of Caithness and Sutherland in north Scotland.

The joint venture partners said they have completed environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening and are now preparing an EIA scoping report that will be submitted to the statutory authorities as well as undergo stakeholder consultation.

17 Feb 2017 FPP chief executive Anders Kohler said construction and operation of the project is slated for a 2021-2022 timeframe.

The companies will take a staged approach developing an up to 3.5MW wave and 7-8MW wind power demonstrator that uses FPP's P80 technology, he said. They then plan to develop an array of up to 47MW.

DP Energy chief executive Simon De Pietro said: “We have undertaken a detailed analysis of the Katanes project ... and have decided to proceed to the next stage of this development.

“We look forward to engaging with stakeholders as our plans develop.”

He added that the partners are also evaluating the potential for further projects off the north coast of Scotland.

Image: Floating Power Plant (FPP)