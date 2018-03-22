Danes spin for Siemens Gamesa

Danish engineer MacArtney is supplying a generator rotation tool (GRT) to Siemens Gamesa to prevent bearing degradation during long-term storage of nacelles.

The battery-powered and radio-controlled mobile unit is remotely driven under the nacelle, hub and mounted generator while stored on a transport frame, MacArtney said.

After correct positioning of the GRT under the generator a fully automated process is initiated, rotating the main bearings to prevent corrosion, the company added.

It said the GRT is able to operate "efficiently and silently 10 hours a day". The design works with Siemens Gamesa SWT-6.0, 7.0 and 8.0 nacelles with generator and hub.

Image: the generator rotation tool (MacArtney)