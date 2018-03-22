Dutch designs on Scots jackets

SPT Offshore has completed preliminary design of a three-legged suction pile jacket foundation for an unnamed offshore wind farm to be located off the east coast of Scotland.

The Dutch outfit did not reveal details of the client but said the wind farm will be located 30km to 55km offshore in water depths of 30 metres to 60 metres.

19 Jun 2017 It added that the seabed at the project site consists of strong clays over bedrock, which is "ideally suited" for the foundations.

SPT has also been contracted to carry out research and consulting work on the design of foundations for two unnamed offshore wind farms in China.

The company said it is preparing a conceptual design for both projects applying the suction pile jacket foundation idea.

No details were given on the developers of the wind farms, which will be located 16km to 48km off the Chinese coast in water depths of up to 30 metres, SPT said.

It added that the seabed consist of soft clays that are well suited for the foundations.

Image: reNEWS