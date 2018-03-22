Articles Filter

Poles call for offshore helpers

PKN Orlen seeks support with preliminary work for projects totalling 1.2GW

Poles call for offshore helpers image 22/03/2018

Polish energy company PKN Orlen is seeking help with the preliminary development of offshore wind farms totalling up to 1.2GW off the coast of Poland.

PKN has issued a tender for a so-called "preliminary technical concept" covering a variety of areas, including measurements, surveys and infrastructure services during development, construction and operation of the unnamed projects.

PKN Orlen executive director of energy Marcin Wasilewski said: “Embarking on a wind farm project is in line with our strategic objectives and plans for Poland’s transition to a low-carbon economy. 

“We hope the tender attracts strong interest from domestic firms.”  

Image: reNEWS 

