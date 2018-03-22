Poles call for offshore helpers

Polish energy company PKN Orlen is seeking help with the preliminary development of offshore wind farms totalling up to 1.2GW off the coast of Poland.

PKN has issued a tender for a so-called "preliminary technical concept" covering a variety of areas, including measurements, surveys and infrastructure services during development, construction and operation of the unnamed projects.

17 Jul 2017 PKN Orlen executive director of energy Marcin Wasilewski said: “Embarking on a wind farm project is in line with our strategic objectives and plans for Poland’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“We hope the tender attracts strong interest from domestic firms.”

