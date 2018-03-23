Hann-Ocean uprates wave kit

Singapore wave developer Hann-Ocean Energy has uprated its Drakoo device to 15kW from 10kW and has notched a new output record during tank tests in China.

The wave generator hit peak power of 11.2kW during the latest round of testing at the Su-Tong Science & Technology Park in Nantong.

Hann-Ocean said its technical team overcame “the capacity constraints of the original control system and raised the power capacity of the Drakoo from 10kW to 15kW.”

“A 50% rise of power capacity means the costs of capacity of Drakoo is reduced by 32%,” the company said in a statement.

Image: Hann-Ocean Energy