Hann-Ocean uprates wave kit
Drakoo device breaks output record in tank tests in China
Singapore wave developer Hann-Ocean Energy has uprated its Drakoo device to 15kW from 10kW and has notched a new output record during tank tests in China.
The wave generator hit peak power of 11.2kW during the latest round of testing at the Su-Tong Science & Technology Park in Nantong.
The new record beat the previous best of 9.3kW set last November.
Hann-Ocean said its technical team overcame “the capacity constraints of the original control system and raised the power capacity of the Drakoo from 10kW to 15kW.”
“A 50% rise of power capacity means the costs of capacity of Drakoo is reduced by 32%,” the company said in a statement.
Image: Hann-Ocean Energy