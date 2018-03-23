Infinergy sells 120MW Oz sun

Infinergy has sold its 120MW Metz solar farm in the Australian state of New South Wales to unnamed clean energy investors.

The company obtained planning permission for the project, situated 20km east of Armidale, in July 2017.

“We are delighted to have achieved the successful development and the subsequent sale of Metz solar farm, all within a timeframe of 18 months,” said Infinergy chief executive Esbjorn Wilmar.

He added: “This project is part of a wider portfolio of solar farms we are working on in Australia.

“By the end of this year, we expect to have secured development rights including grid connections for another 300MW of solar, both in New South Wales and Victoria.”

