Doosan 'goes offshore in Vietnam'

Koreans to work with state-owned utility on wind project, says local media

Doosan 'goes offshore in Vietnam' image 23/03/2018

South Korean company Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction is to work with state-owned utility Vietnam Electricity to develop a pilot offshore wind farm off the coast of Vietnam.

Local media in Seoul reports that Doosan will supply equipment for the project, including an energy storage system, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two companies in Hanoi.

Vietnam Electricity will deal with the administrative process to secure the site, the reports said.

It will be the first time Doosan has worked on an offshore wind project outside of South Korea, the reports added. 

Image: Doosan

