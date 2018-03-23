Articles Filter

Scots rejig Orkney wind plans

Hoolan Energy revises layouts for Coast Head and Hesta Head projects

Development company Hoolan Energy has revised plans for a pair of onshore wind farms on Orkney in Scotland.

The Coast Head project proposal now features four rather than five turbines in a new layout. Additional bird surveys have also been submitted.

The Hesta Head wind farm plan also features a revised five-turbine layout as well as additional bird work.

Exhibitions in support of the changes to existing planning applications will be held next week.

The wind farms are based on 4MW-class hardware and will require an interconnector between Orkney and the mainland before being built.

Image: Hoolan Energy

