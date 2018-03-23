Swire preps for Hohe See, Albatros

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Osprey is set to install the first monopile foundations for EnBW’s 610MW Hohe See and Albatros offshore wind complex in the German North Sea later this month.

A spokeswoman for the company said the vessel is currently being mobilised in the port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

26 Jun 2017 Swire was awarded the installation job by turnkey foundation contractor GeoSea to relieve a busy schedule for the latter outfit’s vessels.

All transition pieces, which were fabricated by Smulders at Hoboken in Belgium, will be shipped to Rotterdam where Sif is finalising the monopiles.

Three monopiles and TPs will then be moved to Vlissingen from where the first installation trip will start.

The remaining structures will be shipped to Eemshaven in the Netherlands where they will be loaded out for installation.

Pacific Osprey (pictured) is expected to install three monopiles and transition pieces on each trip.

EnBW plans to install all the foundations this year, as well as the Hohe See offshore substation.

Turnkey array cable contractor VBMS is also due to start laying wires in 2018.

The remaining inter-array cables will be added next year, as well as the 87 Siemens Gamesa SWT-7.0-154 turbines and the Siemens-built offshore transformer module for Albatros.

Full commissioning of Hohe See and Albatros is slated before the end of 2019.

Image: Swire Blue Ocean