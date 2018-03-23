Marine monitoring hits next level

Phase two of the EU-backed Reliability in a Sea of Risk (RiaSoR) 2 project for wave and tidal stream devices is underway.

RiaSoR2 aims to enable developers to establish a condition-based monitoring platform to prepare for future arrays where big data handling and processing will be vital to drive down opex.

Sea tests will act as case studies to feed the methodologies and training into the guideline.

The project led by Research Institute of Sweden is backed by around €500,000 of European funding through the OceanERANET initiative.

Project partners include the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) off Orkney, the UK Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, CorPower, Waves4Power and Cruz Atcheson.

“RiaSoR2 is about establishing a methodology and testing programme so we can gather data between device installation through to mean time to failure,” said EMEC technical manager Elaine Buck.

Image: Waves4Power