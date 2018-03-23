Swiss call for turbine team

Swiss energy company St Gallisch-Appenzellische Kraftwerke is seeking a turbine supplier for a wind project of about 20MW in the Glarus region of Switzerland.

The tender document calls for delivery, installation, commissioning and operation and maintenance of four to five machines in the 3MW and 4MW range.

The supplier must already manufacture turbines of the stated size, have installed at least 5000 machines globally and have 5GW of installed capacity in Europe, the document states.

Interested parties have until 5pm local time on 15 June to apply.

Image: Pixabay