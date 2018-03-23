New king for Scots Crown

Crown Estate Scotland has appointed Simon Hodge as its new chief executive, starting next month.

Hodge (pictured), who is currently chief executive of Forest Enterprise Scotland, will head up a 38-strong team.

25 Jan 2018 He said: “The depth and breadth of Crown Estate Scotland’s work and the team’s reputation for expertise and professionalism makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity.

“The Scottish Crown Estate Bill, which outlines a continuing role of Crown Estate Scotland while enabling councils and communities to directly manage specific assets, shows that Scottish government recognise the success of the organisation and value the experience of the team.

“I look forward to working with the staff to continue delivering excellent tenant service, sustainable asset management and broader public benefits.”

Crown Estate Scotland works with tenants and organisations in sectors including offshore renewables, agriculture, forestry, aquaculture and ports and harbours to help ensure land and property is developed and managed in a beneficial way.

The organisation is operating on an interim basis until new legislation sets out permanent arrangements. The Scottish Crown Estate Bill is currently at stage one in the Scottish parliament.

