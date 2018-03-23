French cheer for Enercon

Enercon has won a contract from Boussay Energies to supply turbines for a 7.2MW wind farm in France.

The project, which will be located at Boussay in the Loire region, will feature nine E53 800kW machines.

Enercon will install and commission the turbines, including foundations, as well as provide maintenance for 15 years.

The German company will also be tasked with electrical and civil engineering works for the wind farm, according to the contract document.

Image: Enercon