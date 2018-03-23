Dutch tidal issues works contract

Dutch construction outfit Van der Straaten has been awarded a €4.1m contract by BT Projects to build the Tidal Technology Center Grevelingendam (TTC-GD) in the Netherlands.

Work on the full-scale onshore tidal research, testing and validation centre in Zeeland province is due to kick off next month.

Van der Straaten will build three channels measuring three, six and 10 metres wide respectively, all with a maximum depth of 5.75 metres below sea level and a length of 50 metres.

TTC-GD is scheduled to be completed by the year-end.

BT Projects said the TTC-GD will make the testing, certifying and validating of tidal devices “easier and with reduced costs” than at offshore research centres.

Image: Flakkeese Spuisluis in Zeeland (credit Rijkswaterstaat)