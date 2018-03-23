Rentel nacelles reach Ostend

The first nacelles have arrived at the Rebo terminal in Ostend for the Siemens Gamesa 7MW 154 turbines for Otary's 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm, which will be located off the coast of Belgium.

The developer said the D78 units, which were built in Cuxhaven in Germany, are 22 metres long and 6.5 metres high.

A total of 42 turbines will be installed at the project site, starting later this year.

All turbine components will be shipped to the Rebo terminal for pre-assembly ahead of installation at the project site.

