'Bright future' for Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa has executed 90% of the plans needed to complete the integration of Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power, which started with the merger of the two companies last April, according to chief executive Marcus Tacke.

Tacke (pictured), who was speaking at the company's annual general meeting today in Spain, said he is confident Siemens Gamesa has a “bright future” ahead.

Related Stories Siemens Gamesa blazes 2020 trail

15 Feb 2018

Siemens Gamesa Q1 bitter pill

30 Jan 2018 “We are definitely on solid ground and the rationale for our merger has been strongly confirmed throughout the integration process.

“This rationale brings us a great competitive advantage thanks to our size and scale, our unmatched business and geographic diversification, our technological leadership and the extraordinary synergy and transformation potential resulting from the merger.”

He also gave an overview of the 2018-2020 business plan, which will unlock €2bn of cost savings, he said.

Siemens Gamesa shareholders also approved the company's financial statements and ratified its management since the merger.

Tacke also said the company remains committed to Spain and the Basque region, where it has its headquarters.

“We are a global company with our headquarters in Spain. We are proud of our roots in the Basque country and highly appreciate the favourable industrial environment which we're also happy to contribute to,” he said.

Image: Siemens Gamesa