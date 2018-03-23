Banks soars with Lethans consent

County Durham company Banks Group has been granted permission to build the 22-turbine Lethans wind farm in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

The developer was given approval by ministers for five 176-metre turbines, one at 152 metres, nine at 149.9 metres and seven at 136 metres.

Rotors are set at 117 metres and top power at the wind farm near New Cumnock is expected to be 88MW.

Ministers determined that any potential impacts on ecology could be addressed through mitigation and that any other environmental impacts were outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.

Banks submitted revised plans for Lethans in August 2016 based on a reduction from the original 26-turbine layout.

Image: a Banks wind farm in the UK (Banks)