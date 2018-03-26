Sturgeon seeks renewables 'clarity'

Nicola Sturgeon has called for clarity from the UK government over potential Brexit impacts on the renewable energy sector.

The Scotland First Minister will to tell the Scottish Renewables annual conference in Edinburgh that Westminster should protect the industry by addressing issues including free movement of labour and access to innovation funding.

"If we are outside the internal energy market it could affect our influence on issues such as energy regulation and cross-border energy flows, something which is of increasing importance."

She will add: “Arguably more damaging to our ambitions, we could also lose access to EU funding."

The FM highlighted the £500m in European Investment Bank funding secured by SSE and partners on the 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm as well as a “disproportionate” level of EU support for research and innovation spent in Scotland.

“We need the UK government to provide clarity on these points. A hard Brexit could potentially cause harm to our supply chain and skills base; our influence on big decisions on issues such as regulation and energy flows; and our access to funding.

“It is a good example of why arguing for the least damaging approach to Brexit – for continued single market and customs union membership – is a core part of the day to day business of government.”

Scottish government figures show that more than a third of the UK’s renewable energy is produced in Scotland and the renewable and low carbon industry employs almost 50,000 people.







Image: Scottish Government