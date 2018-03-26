Mitsubishi makes Moray move

Mitsubishi Corporation has acquired a 33.4% stake in the Contracts for Difference-backed 950MW Moray East wind farm off Scotland.

The shares have been bought through the Japanese outfit’s UK subsidiary Diamond Generating Europe.

It joins EDPR (34%) and Engie (23%) as shareholders. A further 10% equity stake in the project is also up for grabs, it is understood.

Moray East will feature MHI Vestas 9.5MW turbines and is due online in 2022/23.

Image: MHI Vestas