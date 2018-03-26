Double time for Vestas in Italy

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 51MW to two wind farms under development by subsidiaries of Fri-El in Italy.

The Danish manufacturer will deliver and install six V117-3.3MW machines for Fri-El Albareto's Albareto project in the region of Emilia Romagna.

Hardware delivery for each project is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Both orders also include a two-year active output management 4000 contract.

Vestas general manager for Italy, Greece and the MENA region Rainer Karan said: “Vestas' broad range of auction-related capabilities and Fri-El's trust in us allowed us to enter the negotiation early in the process, which proved to be the key differentiator in building a winning bid at the auction.”

Both projects were awarded at the 800MW auction held in Italy in late 2016.

Image: Vestas