Double time for Vestas in Italy
Two orders secured with Fri-El for turbines totalling 51MW
Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 51MW to two wind farms under development by subsidiaries of Fri-El in Italy.
The Danish manufacturer will deliver and install six V117-3.3MW machines for Fri-El Albareto's Albareto project in the region of Emilia Romagna.
It will also supply 14 V110-2.0MW turbines optimised to 2.2MW for Green Energy Sardegna's Medio Campidano wind farm on the island of Sardinia.
Hardware delivery for each project is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.
Both orders also include a two-year active output management 4000 contract.
Vestas general manager for Italy, Greece and the MENA region Rainer Karan said: “Vestas' broad range of auction-related capabilities and Fri-El's trust in us allowed us to enter the negotiation early in the process, which proved to be the key differentiator in building a winning bid at the auction.”
Both projects were awarded at the 800MW auction held in Italy in late 2016.
Image: Vestas