Turkey 'maps' offshore options

Turkey has revealed details of possible sites for its first offshore wind farm, a tender for which will be held later this year, according to local media.

A report said that sites at the Saros gulf off the coast of Gelibolu in the Canakkale region of the country and offshore of Kiyikoy in the north-western Marmara province of Tekirdag have been identified as potential locations for the country's first offshore project.

Turkey's Renewable Energy Directorate is carrying out feasibility studies of the three areas to decide which one provides to best opportunities for the wind farm, the report added.

Once a final decision on the area has been made, the tender details will be drawn up, the report said.

Image: reNEWS