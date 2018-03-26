Foundation first at Aberdeen Bay
UPDATE: Installation of jacket at Vattenfall's 92.4MW site took 15 hours
The first suction bucket jacket foundation has been installed at Vattenfall’s 92.4MW Aberdeen Bay wind farm off Scotland.
Balance of plant contractor Boskalis installed the maiden Smulders-made foundation on Sunday from construction port Peterhead in just 15 hours, Vattenfall said.
Dutch outfit SPT Offshore is overseeing suction operations with crane vessel Asian Hercules 3 lifting the jacket into place for the project, which is also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC).
Aberdeen Bay project manager Adam Ezzamel said: “The first installation of the suction bucket foundations is a major accomplishment for the EOWDC project team, our contractors and the offshore wind industry.
“By enabling faster and smarter installation, the technology will drive down offshore wind costs considerably, provide a further foundation option at challenging sites, whilst also allowing an easier and complete decommissioning.”
Eleven MHI Vestas 8.4MW turbines are due to be spinning in the summer.
Image: Vattenfall