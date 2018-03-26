UK duo in CableFish touchdown

UK contractor Offshore Marine Management is working with compatriot supplier North Sea Systems (NSS) to bring to market the latter’s CableFish touchdown cable installation monitoring tool.

CableFish is designed to overcome issues with damage and suspension during subsea cable installation by providing continuous visual and position monitoring of the touchdown point, the companies.

“Working with NSS to offer CableFish has the potential to help make this possible.”

Image: the NSS CableFish touchdown monitoring tool (OMM)