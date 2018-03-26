UK duo in CableFish touchdown
OMM and NSS partner on subsea wires installation monitoring device
UK contractor Offshore Marine Management is working with compatriot supplier North Sea Systems (NSS) to bring to market the latter’s CableFish touchdown cable installation monitoring tool.
CableFish is designed to overcome issues with damage and suspension during subsea cable installation by providing continuous visual and position monitoring of the touchdown point, the companies.
Related Stories
OMM managing director Rob Grimmond said: “In order to harness the potential for economic growth offered by the industry, it continually demands innovation to be competitive and safe in changing environments.
“Working with NSS to offer CableFish has the potential to help make this possible.”
Image: the NSS CableFish touchdown monitoring tool (OMM)