Vattenfall unveils new look

Vattenfall has unveiled a visual rebranding with a new logo from the end of March, which it said reflects the Swedish energy company's “new values and offerings” focused on fossil-fuel-free generation.

Other changes include replacing the company's 25 brands with a single Vattenfall brand, said head of communications Karin Lepasoon.

Lepasoon said: “We saw that our competitors and the energy market as a whole conveyed more or less the same message and looked quite similar.

“The feeling evoked by our new image now reflects what differentiates us and what we really are: a competent and focused company which contributes to change on a much larger scale through a broader perspective.”

The company said the changes will take place gradually from the end of the month, with some brand elements, such as vehicles, wind turbines, protective clothing, not changing “until they have reached the end of their life cycle”.

The old logo had been used since 1992 when Vattenfall started out as a domestic Swedish electricity and energy company. However, “it is now one of Europe's largest energy groups with a clear aim of promoting a climate-smarter lifestyle, with the distinct target of becoming fossil-free within one generation”.

Image: Vattenfall