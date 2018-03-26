Aquila raises renewables stakes

German investor Aquila Capital has launched a €750m fund targeting European renewable energy infrastructure assets.

The so-called Energy Transition Infrastructure Fund (ETIF) will invest in energy generation, storage and transportation, Aquila said.

The ETIF is primarily seeking investments in onshore and offshore wind, photovoltaics, hydro, electricity grids and heat networks, as well as energy storage.

The main focus will be continental Europe and the Nordic countries, and possibly the UK and central and eastern Europe, Aquila said.

Some 10 to 15 investments are planned at an average price of €50m to €75m.

Aquila Capital chief executive Roman Rosslenbroich said: “In the coming years, investments in energy storage and grid capacity will become much more important.

“Our response to this development is the ETIF strategy, which allows investors to participate financially and ecologically in the Europe-wide energy transition on a sustainable basis.”

