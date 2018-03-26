Articles Filter

Nordex hits 22MW home run image 26/03/2018

Nordex has secured an order for six N131/3600 turbines from PNE Wind for the 21.6MW Gerdau wind farm in Germany.

Installation at the project site, which is located close to the town Uelzen, will take place in the autumn.

Nordex will also service the wind farm for 20 years.

The deal is the first 'call down' on a framework contract signed last year with PNE for hardware totalling 140MW.

Most of the remaining PNE projects will utilise N149/4.0-4.5 turbines, which will be going into production in 2019, Nordex said.

Image: Nordex

