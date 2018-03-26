Auction guide hammered out

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Energy Community Secretariat have launched new policy guidelines to help countries design and implement competitive selection processes, such as auctions, for supporting renewable energy.

The guidelines, which have been prepared in collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), set out best practice for the design of auctions.

IRENA director-general Adnan Amin said: “Countries are turning to auctions as an instrument of choice to reach a competitive price for renewable energy electricity while achieving socio-economic and environmental benefits.

"These policy guidelines provide a critical design tool for countries as they seek to accelerate sustainable and affordable renewable energy solutions.”

Image: Pixabay