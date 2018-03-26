Innogy moves on Dublin Array

Innogy has taken a 50% stake in the proposed up to 600MW Dublin Array offshore wind farm off the east coast of Ireland.

The German utility has struck a strategic partnership with local outfit Saorgus Energy to develop the Irish Sea site through planning consent.

Innogy will lead the next phase of development, it said.

Chief operating officer Hans Bunting said the deal is a “perfect fit” with the company’s investment strategy.

The up to 145-turbine wind farm is planned in an area 10km of the coast of Dublin and Wicklow on the Kish and Bray banks.

Dublin is mulling a new renewables support mechanism that is due to be finalised shortly and could open a route to market for offshore wind.

Image: Innogy