EA1 jacket scour put to the test

The Environmental Hydraulics Institute of the University of Cantabria (IHCantabria) in Santander, Spain, is testing anti-scour solutions for use on jacket legs at the 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off England's east coast.

The tests, in collaboration with project developer ScottishPower Renewables, are taking place in IHCantabria's wave basin.

The East Anglia 1 jackets and marine conditions have been reproduced on a 1:30 scale.

Two jacket foundations are undergoing simultaneous tests. One is fitted with an SSCS frond mats system, while the other has conventional rock-made protection.

Sand waves will also be simulated during the tests, to mimic the characteristics of the project's location.

East Anglia 1, which is about to begin offshore construction, will feature 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due to enter operations in 2020.

Image: IHCantabria