Articles Filter

Lockheed fires Carolina batteries

Solar-energy storage plants commissioned for Cypress Creek Renewables 

Lockheed fires Carolina batteries image 26/03/2018

Lockheed Martin has commissioned battery systems totalling 12 megawatt-hours at 12 solar-storage projects owned by Cypress Creek Renewables in North Carolina.

The GridStar lithium battery systems are part of photovoltaic facilities that are supplying electricity to customers of the Brunswick Electric Membership Corp in the south-east of the US state.

Related Stories

The projects, which were acquired from United Renewable Energy, are the first including battery storage to be developed by Cypress Creek.

Cypress Creek Renewables director of energy storage Brian Knowles said: “We are approaching a point where many newly originated solar projects will become solar-plus-storage by default.” 

Image: Lockheed Martin

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.