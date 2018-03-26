Lockheed fires Carolina batteries

Lockheed Martin has commissioned battery systems totalling 12 megawatt-hours at 12 solar-storage projects owned by Cypress Creek Renewables in North Carolina.

The GridStar lithium battery systems are part of photovoltaic facilities that are supplying electricity to customers of the Brunswick Electric Membership Corp in the south-east of the US state.

19 Aug 2016 The projects, which were acquired from United Renewable Energy, are the first including battery storage to be developed by Cypress Creek.

Cypress Creek Renewables director of energy storage Brian Knowles said: “We are approaching a point where many newly originated solar projects will become solar-plus-storage by default.”

