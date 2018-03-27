OYA sells Minnesota sun

Canadian developer OYA Solar has closed the sale of four Minnesota community projects totalling 28MW with US outfit NRG Energy.

The projects are located in the counties of Benton, Blue Earth, Dougles and Yellow Medicine on approximately 180 acres of land.

OYA Solar said two of the projects have reached "mechanical completion" and are expected to enter service soon, while the other two projects are due to be operational later this year 2018.

President of OYA Solar Manish Nayar said: “We are delighted to partner with NRG on this important transaction and look forward to extending our success in further US markets.”

Image: Pixabay