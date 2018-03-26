Mexicans complete backyard gain 

Mexican independent power producer Thermion has acquired the 171MW Los Molinos wind farm from compatriot developer Comexhidro for an undisclosed price.

Construction of the project, which is located in the state of Tamaulipas, will start between the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, together with another 117MW wind farm and a 48MW solar plant acquired by the company last year.

Thermion co-founder and chairman Alberto Garza Santos said: “We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our second wind project in the state of Tamaulipas, where we aim to develop, build and operate one of the most relevant wind farm complexes in America to deliver reliable renewable energy to our pipeline of corporate customers throughout the country.”

Thermion chief executive Michael Bax said: “Expansion and portfolio diversification is not our only focus; our team is focused on working with our customers to understand their current and future energy procurement challenges, from efficient use of energy to electric vehicles.”

Image: Pixabay