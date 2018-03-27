Dutch map 7GW offshore increase

The Netherlands has mapped a 7GW expansion of its offshore wind sector between 2024 and 2030.

The country has outlined three new zones for development at Hollandse Kust West, North of Wadden Sea Islands and Ijmuiden Far Offshore.

Transmission company TenneT plans to connect projects closer to shore via AC links.

It is planning a DC hub, potentially on an artificial island, to connect the far offshore cluster of projects.

The latter could also serve as step towards a so-called Wind Connector grid link with the UK.

Vattenfall won the rights to build the country’s first subsidy-free offshore wind farm, the 750MW Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2, earlier this month.

Subsequent rounds are expected to move forwards on a concession basis via auctions although no definitive rules have yet been set.

Image: Dutch offshore is on course for a substantial increase (Eneco)