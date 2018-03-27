Lowestoft harbours Italian giant

Italian geoscience and engineering service provider Next Geosolutions' multi-purpose support vessel Ievoli Ivory has arrived in the port of Lowestoft in England to work with James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) on offshore wind projects.

The 90-metre long vessel (pictured) is in the UK to support a partnership between JFMS and the Italians' UK arm Next Geosolutions UKCS.

11 Apr 2017 It will be mobilised with a Triton XLX work-class remotely operated vehicle, dive spreads and surveying equipment.

JFMS subsea division managing director Ian Hughes, said: “We’re delighted to form this partnership with Next Geosolutions UKCS and very excited to be working with Next Geosolutions.

“We’ve already had a huge amount of interest from clients and the Ievoli Ivory will not only increase our capabilities across the subsea inspection, repair and maintenance field, but also adds to our safety-first ethos.”

Next Geosolutions UKCS director Perry Balls said: “The partnership with James Fisher Marine Services is another example of the local supply chain working together and, in turn, supporting the prosperity of the local community with one of our key group assets arriving in the region.”

Next Geosolutions is a joint venture between Marnavi Offshore and Tecno In.

Image: James Fisher