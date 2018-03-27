MHI Vestas takes first Taiwan steps

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has entered into a preferred supplier agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and China Steel Corp for turbines totalling 1.5GW for projects in Taiwan.

Turbines totalling 950MW are for two projects off the Changhua coast, CIP said, while the remainder of the deal covers so-called zone 29 for China Steel.

The deal is MHI Vestas' first for work on the Asian island.

Incoming MHI Vestas chief executive Philippe Kavafyan said: “In Taiwan we find an ambitious government that has created volume in the market.

“We have the world’s most experienced developers looking to engage with turbine manufacturers who are deeply committed to establishing a local supply chain. This will ensure that offshore wind is prosperous for the local community.”

