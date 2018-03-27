Kyocera floats Japanese PV

A Kyocera Corp and Tokyo Century Corp joint venture has started commercial operations at the 13.7MW Yamakura floating solar plant in Japan.

The project, which is located on the Yamakura Dam reservoir at Ichihara in Chiba prefecture, covers 180,000 square metres.

It comprises 50,904 Kyocera solar modules and will sell electricity to Tepco Energy Partner.

The Kyocera TCL Solar JV has now developed 61 solar projects in Japan, including seven floating facilities, the companies said.

