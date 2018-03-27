Articles Filter

Taiwan ties for Siemens Gamesa

MoUs signed with local developer Swancor for Formosa 2 project

27/03/2018

Siemens Gamesa has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with local developer Swancor for the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The companies also agreed an MoU to explore ways to develop more local content in the Taiwan offshore wind sector.

Siemens Gamesa offshore chief executive Andreas Nauen said: “We are proud to further commit with Swancor to the development of the offshore wind market in Taiwan.”

Two 4MW Siemens Gamesa turbines are already operating 3km off the coast of the Asian island at the first stage of the Formosa 1 offshore project.

