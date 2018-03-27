Public eyes on Nevada wind

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is to host four public meetings next month to seek input on the up to 500MW Crescent Peak wind farm in Nevada.

Eolus North America owns the rights to develop the project, which it acquired in December 2015.

21 Dec 2015 The proposed wind farm would cover 13,164 hectares in Clark County, 16km west of the town of Searchlight and close to the state border with California.

The first meeting is scheduled for 9 April at the Searchlight Community Center, followed by a second event the next day at Palo Verde College in Needles, California.

A third meeting will be held on 11 April at Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas, with the final event at the Henderson Convention Center the following day.

All four meetings will run from 5pm till 8pm.

A public comment period is currently open until 13 June, BLM said.

“The purpose of the public scoping process is to identify relevant issues that will influence the scope of the environmental analysis, including alternatives,” it added.

