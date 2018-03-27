Scots wave in control

Wave Energy Scotland has awarded a total of £632,500 to three control system concepts to further develop their ideas.

SgurrControl was granted £187,409 for its project co-developed with Cruz Atcheson while MaxSim scooped £187,500 for its submission, which builds on experience from several Scottish wave energy companies.

The research projects are expected to conclude by December.

The control system for a wave device is an essential sub-component and can constitute a complex piece of technology.

Computer simulations and state-of-the-art technologies can be married to create a new approach for controlling wave energy converters, said WES.

The Highlands and Islands Enterprise subsidiary selected the projects from the original series of 13, which were recently completed.

WES director Tim Hurst said: “These three projects represent the best new concepts for controls that can be best applied to novel wave energy converters.

“I am pleased that we are utilising the experience from Scottish developers and growing that knowledge base at home.”

Image: FloWave ocean energy research facility (FloWave)