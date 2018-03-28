MHI Vestas shops local in Taiwan

Turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas has signed a quartet of local supply chain deals to serve the Taiwan offshore wind sector.

The Japanese-Danish outfit said the Memoranda of Understanding signal “a new era in the company’s global ambitions”.

The agreements were described as "the realisation of the company’s manufacturing strategy for the region” and are expected to "leverage the unparalleled experience in energy infrastructure of the Mitsubishi Group in Taiwan".

Incoming MHI Vestas chief executive Philippe Kavafyan said: “The Taiwan offshore wind market has impressively put itself in a front-runner position in the region. Having the benefit of early selection of a portfolio of projects allows us to enter into these manufacturing agreements with great confidence.”

Mitsubishi Corporation Taiwan chief executive Koji Nemoto said: “We highly welcome and fully support MHI Vestas for its market entry to the emerging offshore wind market in Taiwan and we are confident that it will greatly contribute to realising the energy transition in Taiwan.”

Under the deals towers will be built in Kaohsiung and blades in Taichung.

Taiwan is targeting 5.5GW of offshore wind by the middle of the next decade.

Image: another turbine delivery (MHI Vestas)