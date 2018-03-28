Deepwater eyes local Revolution

Deepwater Wind has identified three potential sites in Massachusetts to assemble foundations for its up to 400MW Revolution offshore wind farm, which will be located off the coast of the US state.

The areas are in the south coast cities of New Bedford, Fall River and Somerset.

Over 300 direct jobs would be created, with an additional 600 indirect supporting positions, it added.

Deepwater is also seeking proposals from Massachusetts boat builders for the construction of purpose-built crew vessels for Revolution Wind.

It plans to issue a formal request for information to local suppliers in the coming weeks.

Deepwater Wind chief executive Jeffrey Grybowski said: “No company is more committed to building a local offshore wind workforce than us.”

The company plans to start construction the project in 2020, if it receives the go-ahead for the wind farm. Commercial operations are slated for 2023.

