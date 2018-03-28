Siemens Gamesa German bounty

Siemens Gamesa has won five orders in eastern and northern Germany for turbines totalling 52.3MW.

Ten 2.1-114 machines will be supplied to Getproject to extend a wind farm in the Brandenburg Elbe-Elster region. The turbines are scheduled to be operational later this year, with Siemens Gamesa providing maintenance for 10 years.

08 Dec 2017 Siemens Gamesa will provide four SWT-3.2-113 machines for a 12.8MW wind farm being developed by Energiekontor in the Bremen district of Hemelingen.

Two turbines will have 115-metre hub heights, while the other two will be 92.5 metres high to meet air traffic control requirements and reduce shadowing effects.

The project will be operational in the summer and the deal also includes a 20-year service contract.

The manufacturer will also deliver three SWT-32-113 units for Wind Projekt's 9.6MW Papenhagen project in northeast Germany.

Wind Projekt has also ordered two SWT-3.15-142/SWT-DD-142 machines for the Hof Tatschow wind farm, which is also is the northeast of the country.

Both projects are expected to be grid connected by the summer, and will be serviced by Siemens Gamesa for 20 years.

A SWT-3.6-130 turbine will be up and running for BMV Energie in later summer at Mutzschen in Saxony. The deal also includes a 20-year service contract.

Image: Siemens Gamesa