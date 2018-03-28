Swiss roll into Ireland

Swiss investment manager Susi Partners has acquired the under-construction 13.2MW Cappawhite B wind farm in Ireland from ABO Wind.

The project, which is located at Milestone in North Tipperary County, will consist of four Vestas V105 turbines.

Related Stories Swiss fund eyes green Asia

11 Jul 2017

BayWa sells Susi seconds

16 Nov 2016 It will generate 40 gigawatt-hours of electricity when it becomes operational in the second quarter of 2018.

The acquisition was made via the Swiss outfit's Susi Renewable Energy Fund 2. No details were disclosed on the price of the deal.

A subsidiary of ABO Wind will cover technical and commercial management of the project.

Susi chief investment officer Marco van Daele said: “Our first investment in Ireland adds an attractive project to our well-diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets.

“We will continue to pursue transactions with trusted partners like ABO Wind in core markets and are looking forward to realising further transactions in the attractive Irish market.”

ABO Wind managing director Sonke Voigt said: “ABO Wind has realised four wind energy projects in Ireland to date with a total capacity of more than 80MW. Another 150MW are currently in development.”

Image: Free Images/Christian Wagner