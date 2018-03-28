OutSmart forms Taiwan team

European wind power plant management specialist OutSmart has joined forces with Taiwan Offshore Wind Farm Services Corp (TOWSC) to target the offshore market on the Asian island.

The partners will offer an integrated digital power plant management system for offshore wind.

23 Sep 2013 They have developed a strategic plan for the Taiwan market and have started a training exchange programme at OutSmart's operations control centre in Emden in Germany.

OutSmart chief executive Dennis Schiricke said: “We believe that our lessons learnt in the European market will be most valuable within an upcoming offshore wind market like Taiwan.

“By combining our technical, financial and commercial experience together with the expertise and local content of TOWSC, our cooperation provides a suitable power plant management solution for project developers, investors and stakeholders.”

OutSmart is owned by Deutsche Windtechnik.

