Acta Orion to star at Merkur

Dutch vessel operator Acta Marine has been awarded a contract to assist DEME Group subsidiary Tideway with its cable pull-in, testing and termination campaign at the 396MW Merkur wind farm off Germany.

The contract involves the charter of Acta Marine’s walk-to-work vessel Acta Orion, which has recently undergone maintenance on its Ampelmann E-type gangway system at Oranjewerf in Amsterdam to prepare it for this season’s work.

Acta Orion will be providing accommodation and walk-to-work services at Merkur, as well as cargo transfers to assist the tower teams.

The vessel will operate from the Dutch port of Eemshaven.

Image: the Acta Orion walk-to-work vessel (Acta)