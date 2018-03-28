76MW Chirmorie chimes for ESB

ESB has secured planning permission for the 76MW Chirmorie wind farm south-west Scotland.

Edinburgh ministers issued the all clear for a total of 21 turbines at the site near Barrhill in South Ayrshire.

Plans were originally based on 22 turbines but one was dropped in part to create separation with ScottishPower’s nearby Kilgallioch project.

ESB is planning to build several hundred megawatts of projects in Scotland starting in 2019. The Irish utility has yet to identify a preferred route to market.

Development agent Coriolis led the charge at Chirmorie, which originally entered the planning system in 2015.

Image: an ESB wind farm in Wales (ESB)