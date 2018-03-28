Vattenfall maps fossil-free goal

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has mapped out how it plans to be "fossil-free within one generation" in its latest annual and sustainability report released today.

The report highlights recent projects such as the 288MW Sandbank offshore wind farm in the German North Sea and the 228MW Pen y Cymoedd onshore development in Wales.

The change in Vattenfall’s business portfolio and increased growth in renewable production have contributed to a changed risk profile, the company said, which is also reflected in new financial targets for the company, it said.

Vattenfall president and chief executive Magnus Hall said: "Vattenfall continues to promote a climate-smarter life for its customers with the goal to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

"We want to be a driver in this development. A number of important milestones were reached in 2017 on the path away from coal in parallel with substantial growth in renewable generation."

Image: the Pen y Cymoedd wind farm (Vattenfall)