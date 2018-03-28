2-B offers BiFab lifeline

Turbine manufacturer 2-B Energy has awarded a letter of intent to Scottish fabrication yard BiFab.

The Dutch company has provisionally ordered two jacket foundations for its 12MW Forthwind demonstration project off Methil in Fife, as first reported exclusively in subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in February.

A further phase of seven turbines is also planned for the Firth of Forth project.

BiFab earlier this year warned it will be forced to cut jobs if no new contracts are forthcoming, and according to local reports has already started the process of mothballing its operations at Arnish on Lewis.

Work on SSE, SDIC and CIP's 588MW Beatrice wind farm is approaching the final stages.

Image: 2-B