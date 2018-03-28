2-B offers BiFab lifeline

Articles Filter

Jacket deal contingent on RO extension for offshore demo

Turbine manufacturer 2-B Energy has awarded a letter of intent to Scottish fabrication yard BiFab.

The Dutch company has provisionally ordered two jacket foundations for its 12MW Forthwind demonstration project off Methil in Fife, as first reported exclusively in subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in February.

Two-bladed downwind turbines will feature at the project, which is contingent on an extension to Renewables Obligation supports. Ministers have indicated such a decision is unlikely.

A further phase of seven turbines is also planned for the Firth of Forth project.

BiFab earlier this year warned it will be forced to cut jobs if no new contracts are forthcoming, and according to local reports has already started the process of mothballing its operations at Arnish on Lewis.

Work on SSE, SDIC and CIP's 588MW Beatrice wind farm is approaching the final stages. 

