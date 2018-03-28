Stronelairg delivers first power

SSE has delivered first power from the 228MW Stronelairg wind farm near Fort Augustus in the Great Glen, Scotland.

“Reaching this stage in the project is a testament to the hard work of SSE’s Stronelairg team and our contractors,” the company said.

The milestone was reached on 24 March, it added.

The project will consist of Vestas hardware – 53 V117 and 13 V112 3.45MW machines – when completed later this year.

Stronelairg will also deliver around £26m in community benefit funds over the next 25 years to the local area.

Image: Clyde wind farm in Scotland (SSE)